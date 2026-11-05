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Barbados Beyond the Beach: Rihanna, History and Horses in the Sea
By GOOD MORNING WASHINGTON,6 days ago
Barbados (7News) — It’s time to explore a side of Barbados beyond the beach. Good Morning Washington visits Rihanna Drive, steps inside George Washington House, discovers the UNESCO-listed Garrison Historic Area and heads to Pebbles Beach to see horses take their morning swim in the Caribbean. From pop culture and history to a one-of-a-kind coastal tradition, this island safari is full of surprises.