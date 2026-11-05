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Xfinity Honors Military With Benefits and Entertainment
By Veronica Adams,6 days ago
Eligible military members can enjoy mobile, streaming and membership benefits, plus a November entertainment collection selected by veterans and military community leaders. For military members and their families, staying connected means more than having reliable internet. It means keeping in touch with loved ones, sharing everyday moments and finding time together when busy schedules allow.