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JonBenét Ramsey's Brother Reveals Clue That Could Finally Solve Her Murder
By TMZ Staff,6 days ago
JonBenét Ramsey's brother says the key to solving her nearly 30-year-old murder mystery has been there all along ... and he's begging investigators to take another look. Burke Ramsey, who was just 9 when his younger sister was killed in Colorado, broke his decade-long public silence in an interview with the Daily Mail ... insisting DNA evidence found on JonBenét could finally crack the case.