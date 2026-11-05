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MBDA and TERMA join forces to develop innovative, flexible air and surface defence solutions against a wide spectrum of threats
By Naval News Staff,3 days ago
MBDA and TERMA, building on their longstanding partnership and in the framework of the cooperation agreement signed during Eurosatory last June, have announced the development of the Self Protection Integrated Mistral 3 Module (SPIMM), an innovative, containerised air and surface defence solution, deployable at sea and on land. MBDA press...