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Architecture Firm behind Rocket Lab Headquarters Opens Phoenix Office
By inbusinessPHX.com,3 days ago
Hendy, an interior architecture and strategic workplace firm, has opened its Phoenix office, bringing its expertise in designing complex, high-performance environments and mapping specialized workflows to one of the nation’s principal hubs for manufacturing, semiconductor production, aerospace and AI infrastructure. The office marks Hendy’s first expansion beyond California in...