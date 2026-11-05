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Jenn Interviews Travis Parker and Rachel Snipes | What’s Happening Wiregrass?
By Jenn McLin,6 days ago
Hi, Wiregrass! Jenn here, and I’m really glad YOU’RE here!. With Veterans Day just around the corner, I can’t think of a more meaningful conversation to be having. Today, I’m joined by Travis Parker and Rachel Snipes of Wiregrass Honor Flight, an organization dedicated to honoring our veterans by giving them the opportunity to visit the memorials in Washington, D.C., that stand in recognition of their service and sacrifice.