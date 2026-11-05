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Christa Pike: Tennessee State Attorneys Slam Her Plea To Transfer Request to Low-Security Prison Unit
By TMZ Staff,5 days ago
Tennessee state attorneys have denounced Christa Pike's request to be transferred into a low-security prison unit after her botched execution. The officials claimed in federal docs that the murderer "thinks she knows better than her treating providers and officials about how to treat her medical needs while keeping her safe and secure" ... according to the New York Post.