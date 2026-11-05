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Skanska reports $6.9B in Q3 awards, notching record intake 2 quarters in a row
By Zachary Phillips,6 days ago
The biggest performers for Skanska continue to be the best sectors for U.S. construction at large: data center and infrastructure construction. In the second quarter of 2026, the Stockholm-based builder reported a company record in order intake. In the third quarter, the company tied that record, booking 68 billion Swedish krona ($6.94 billion USD) in new work, according to a Thursday earnings report.
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