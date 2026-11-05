undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
DOL announces applications open for apprentice payment program
By Kathryn Moody,3 days ago
The U.S. Department of Labor announced Monday that sponsors of Registered Apprenticeships can now apply for upwards of $6,000 direct payments per apprentice through the Pay-for-Performance Incentive Payments Program. The program is made up of six different incentive funds administered by a mix of state governments, university trustees and several...