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Zanesville’s Chick-fil-A opens with a flood of customers
By J.W. Dennison,6 days ago
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The highly anticipated Zanesville Chick-fil-A opened its doors Thursday morning and the customers have been non-stop. The new location for the franchise brings around 100 jobs to the city and their famous chicken and waffle fries. The Zanesville City Police Department has been on the scene all day making sure traffic isn’t impacted by the massive customer turn-out for Chick-fil-A’s opening day.
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