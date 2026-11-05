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Gilchrist County passes ballot measure to fund emergency fire rescue services
By WUFT,6 days ago
Gilchrist County had its own charter amendment on the ballot this November — for emergency fire rescue services. It passed Tuesday, with 62.52% of the vote. The amendment would add a one-cent sales tax to anything bought in Gilchrist County. The vice chair of the county commission tells WUFT this tax would affect all purchases made within the county. They are concerned about the controversial Amendment 3, which also passed Tuesday.