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How Local Attorneys Fight Hidden Fees and Poor Living Conditions
By GOOD MORNING WASHINGTON,6 days ago
WASHINGTON (7News) — Washington D.C. renters facing unexpected apartment charges or ignored maintenance issues do not have to fight their landlords alone. In a recent segment sponsored by law firm Migliaccio & Rathod LLP, class action attorneys Nicholas Migliaccio and Jason Rathod discussed how district laws protect tenants against deceptive rental practices. Under D.C. law, landlords are legally required to disclose all costs upfront, making back-end fees for utilities, trash, or community maintenance illegal if omitted from the initial agreement. Additionally, the legal right of implied habitability mandates that property owners resolve severe conditions such as mold, pest infestations, or unsafe environments.