undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Liu Liu Sheng Jian 六六生煎王, New World Mall Food Court #29
By Mee Magnum,4 days ago
I love exploring the different food stalls on the lower level of the New World Mall in downtown Flushing, NY. The other day, I was hunting for the mysterious (to me) pan-fried soup dumplings. I heard that I could find them down here. I tried to find them once, to no avail, and opted for the potstickers at Yozi. But this time was the charm, and I found them at Liu Liu Sheng Jian 六六生煎王. They are at Stall #29 of the Mall. The mall has entrances from Roosevelt Avenue and Main Street.