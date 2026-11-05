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Bills By The Numbers: Midseason Assessment Of Bills Rookie Class
6 days ago
On this week's episode of Bills by the Numbers Chris Brown and Steve Tasker take midseason look at the Bills rookie class from 2026 and discussed who has shined so far and who they expect to make a second-half upswing in production. Steve is quizzed on Bills-Vikings history in The Numbers Game. Finally, the two give their answer to this week's One Burning Question, which rookie from the 2026 draft class will make an impactful play for Buffalo in the playoffs?