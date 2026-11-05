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Tulane professor sees new opportunities as AI becomes more affordable
By Nora Duong,3 days ago
As tech giants like OpenAI and Anthropic race to develop more affordable AI models, they are also making technology more accessible. Knud Berthelsen, a Tulane University professor with a joint appointment at the Connolly Alexander Institute for Data Science and the School of Liberal Arts, said the chips AI models run on are becoming increasingly efficient.