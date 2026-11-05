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West Chester Returns Home For Senior Day as well as Military Appreciation & First Responders Day Saturday
4 days ago
WEST CHESTER, PA – West Chester University is hoping to put an end to a two-game losing streak as the Golden Rams return to Tomlinson-Fillippo Field at John A. Farrell Stadium Saturday afternoon for Senior Day. Festivities will also include Military Appreciation & First Responders recognition on Family Weekend at the University. Kickoff Saturday is set for 2 p.m.
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