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Panthers Dominate Bronx CC 67-25 Behind Gueye’s Triple-Double
5 days ago
NEW YORK, NY – The BMCC Women's Basketball team delivered a dominant performance against the Bronx Community College Broncos, cruising to a convincing 67-25 victory. The Lady Panthers controlled the game from the opening tip, using a relentless defensive effort and an outstanding individual performance from freshman Kadija Gueye to secure the blowout win. BMCC wasted little time establishing its dominance, jumping out to an early lead behind an aggressive offensive attack and suffocating defense. The Panthers overwhelmed the Broncos in the opening quarter, outscoring Bronx CC 23-6 to take a commanding 17-point advantage after the first 10 minutes of action. The second quarter proved to be even more impressive as the Lady Panthers turned up their defensive intensity to another level. BMCC completely shut down the Broncos' offense, holding Bronx CC scoreless for the entire second quarter. The Panthers continued to capitalize on defensive stops and turnovers, outscoring the Broncos 18-0 in the period to take a staggering 41-6 lead into the halftime break.