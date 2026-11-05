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Assistant/Associate Professor of Animal Science
6 days ago
Southern Arkansas University’s College of Science and Engineering is accepting applications for an Assistant/Associate Professor of Animal Science. The rapidly growing Agriculture department is located in a modern and well-equipped 33,000 square foot Agriculture Science building. The successful candidate will teach animal science courses and labs as well as related courses in animal science. Additional teaching responsibilities may include courses in the candidate’s area of expertise. Southern Arkansas University offers competitive salaries commensurate with experience as well as an excellent fringe benefit package.