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Greenwood Village Shuts RTD Lot Monday to Build $1.9M Pickleball Courts
By Tessa Bryant,6 days ago
Greenwood Village is closing a surface parking lot at RTD's Arapahoe at Village Center Station on Monday to begin construction on four new pickleball courts, part of a roughly $1.9 million project that will turn an underused transit lot into a dedicated recreation space. City leaders approved the plan this year, and crews are expected to start work as soon as the lot shuts down.