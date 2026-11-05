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Will the DCU Have Two Competing Constantine Movies?
6 days ago
Usually, when a franchise reboots, the question of what is canon and what isn’t is pretty cut and dry. But with James Gunn’s take on the DC Universe, things are a bit more complicated. Some things from the DCU’s previous iteration are canon, some things aren’t, and occasionally only certain parts of those projects aren’t. It’s so complicated that Gunn has launched an entire podcast to set the matter straight.