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BOB HEATHER SR.
6 days ago
Bob Michael Heather Sr., 69, of Gilliam, Missouri, died Tuesday, November 3, 2026, at Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital in Columbia, Missouri. Born on July 28, 1957, in Marshall, Missouri, he was the son of Delveta Mae (Reeves) Heather and Bobby Dean Heather. Bob spent most of his life in Marshall. He worked for several years as an over-the-road truck driver before later spending many years as a farmhand. On February 20, 1993, he married Sandra Kay Arms, who survives of the home.