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Friday's Racing Insights: Bletchley, a Gun Runner Full-Brother to Day One Keeneland September Topper, Debuts at Belmont
6 days ago
Bletchley (Gun Runner), a $1.55-million Keeneland September graduate campaigned in partnership by Mrs. John Magnier, Michael B. Tabor, Derrick Smith, Peter M. Brant and Brook T. Smith, debuts going a one-turn mile for Chad Brown. The 8-5 morning-line favorite is drawn on the rail with Flavien Prat aboard. Bletchley's yearling...