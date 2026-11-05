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Denver Man, 57, Found Dead at Black Canyon After Drone Searches on Oct. 27 and 28
By Leah Fraser,6 days ago
A 57-year-old Denver man has been identified as the person found dead on the floor of Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, after a search that began with an abandoned car near the park's South Rim and ended with a drone locating human remains below. Montrose County officials say John N. Countryman's body was recovered days after deputies first responded to the scene.
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