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Journeyman Jockey Houghton Makes History at Mahoning
6 days ago
Jockey T. D. Houghton became the ninth jockey in history to amass 40,000 starts on the Thursday program at Mahoning Valley Race Course. Houghton launched his career on June 24, 1987, at Detroit Race Course, finishing fourth aboard a horse named Strong Appeal. He has since been a stalwart on the Ohio circuit, with stops along the way at Tampa Bay Downs, Mountaineer Park, Pinnacle Raceourse, Great Lakes Downs and Mahoning Valley.