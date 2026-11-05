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Denver Christmas Show Returns This Weekend With 300-Plus Vendors and Santa
By Hailey Armstrong,6 days ago
The Denver Christmas Show opens this Friday at the Livestock Center at the National Western Center, kicking off a three-day holiday market packed with gifts, crafts, food, and a visit from Santa Claus. The show runs November 6 through November 8, 2026, and is expected to bring in more than 300 local and regional vendors for Denver shoppers looking to get a jump on their holiday lists.
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