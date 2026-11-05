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Zelzal Leads Haras de Bouquetot Roster At €12k; Sahlan Introduced At €7k
6 days ago
Zelzal anchors a six-strong roster at Hara de Bouquetot for 2027 and is priced at €12,000. He stood for €10,000 in 2026. The son of Sea The Stars leads all French-based sires on the French stallion table by both prize-money and number individual winners. He has sired 14 individual black-type performers in 2026, among them Group 1 performer Alam. His strike rate of winners to runners stands at 50%.