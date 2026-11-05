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Regenerative agriculture connects soil biology to human health, North Dakota ranchers say
By Staff,6 days ago
BISMARCK, N.D. — Restoring degraded soil through rotational grazing is essential not only for environmental resilience, but also for human wellness, according to ranchers Jerry and Jay Doan during a panel discussion on agricultural practices. Speaking on the connection between food systems and public health, Jerry Doan emphasized that...
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