undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
What’s next as affordability drives Florida election results
By WLRN Public Media,5 days ago
It’s the economy. It’s always the economy. That’s what voters consistently say they care about. The economy can mean different things — home prices, paychecks, the cost of gas and groceries. It could be health insurance or tuition payments. Perhaps it's mortgage rates or taxes. Pocketbook issues were top-of-mind for Florida voters as they cast ballots this election.