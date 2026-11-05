undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
“A significant savings”: Boonville fire rating improves, insurance costs could follow
By Barbara BellingerAaron Chatman,6 days ago
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - When it comes to fire protection ratings, lower is better, and the Boonville Fire Department just earned a lower one. Commercial business owners and homeowners in Boonville and Boon Township could be looking at lower insurance premiums as a result. Fire Chief Steven Byers says the...
1