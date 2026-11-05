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Seventh correctional officer fired in connection with Chesterfield County inmate's death
By Sydney Watson,6 days ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A seventh correctional officer has been fired in connection with the July 2026 death of an inmate at the Chesterfield County Detention Center, according to the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Cambo Streater terminated the additional officer Thursday, Nov. 5, in cooperation with the...
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