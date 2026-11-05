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Man arrested in Florence County after undercover drug operation, sheriff’s office says
6 days ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW)-- A man was arrested in Florence County on Thursday following an undercover drug operation, the sheriff's office says. Maurice David Lott III, 45, was arrested on Thursday for multiple drug charges after an undercover drug operation by the Florence County Sheriff's Office. The operation, which began in September, led to the police getting a search warrant for Lott's Dixie Street residence.
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