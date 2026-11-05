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Haunted Henderson continues another year
By Lexi Giampietro,6 days ago
Henderson Gymnasium became a haunted house on Sunday night for Shippensburg University students for the annual Haunted Henderson event. This year's theme was a haunted hospital. Students were taken into a dark corridor filled with severed limbs, nurses and sudden scares. A girl with various doll parts cried for friends as attendees walked past, and the scares ended with a clown jumping out from a bin.