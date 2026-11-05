undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Florece native John Holt announces bid for Mike Reichenbach's vacated seat
By Meg Richards,6 days ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C (WPDE) — Following the vacancy created by Lieutenant Governor-elect Mike Reichenbach, a Florence County native is running for State Senate. John Holt, a former Florence County law enforcement official, is one of five Republican hopefuls vying for Reichenbach's vacant seat following the lieutenant governor-elect's historic win alongside governor-elect Alan Wilson.