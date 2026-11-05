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University librarian provides information into Sycamore Library’s dissolution by 2030
By Kyson Barber,6 days ago
Sian Brannon, university librarian and vice provost, spoke to the North Texas Daily about the moving of Sycamore Library out of Sycamore Hall and the lack of involvement she had in the decision-making process. Sycamore Library, along with the anthropology, sociology and journalism departments in Sycamore Hall, are slated to...