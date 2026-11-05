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Yachts, Chases, and Shootouts — What Rockstar Showed in the GTA 6 Release Gallery
By Evgenia Zavyalova,6 days ago
Fans of the GTA series — and, without exaggeration, the entire games industry — have been waiting for GTA 6 since around 2018, when the first rumors about its development surfaced. Now there are only two weeks left until launch. Gamers aren't the only ones counting down the days: Rockstar Games itself never misses a chance to fuel the already colossal interest in the game. On November 5, the developers published a special release gallery of 38 new screenshots on the official website.