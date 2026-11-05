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East Baton Rouge voters make new justice of the peace selections, who now serve parish-wide
By 89.3 WRKF Baton Rouge,5 days ago
Voters in East Baton Rouge have elected a fresh cohort of Justices of the Peace, and, for the first time, their jurisdiction is parish-wide. Of the six elected positions, four were decided Tuesday in the Nov. 3 midterm elections: Mark Miley of District 3 was the only justice of the peace elected outright. The other races — Districts 4, 5 & 6 — are all heading to runoffs.