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Man pleads guilty to helping Moberly murder suspect evade arrest
By Lucas Geisler,6 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) - The man accused of helping a Moberly murder suspect evade arrest pleaded guilty on Thursday. Skyler Powell pleaded guilty to hindering prosecution of a felony in Monroe County court. Powell admitted to helping Alayna Mason after her brief escape from law enforcement in May while she was suspected of killing 16-year-old Kayla Huff.
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