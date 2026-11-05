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Previewing Virginia basketball’s matchup against Northeastern
By Trey Kelleher,6 days ago
Virginia set to faceoff against Northeastern Friday afternoon. The Virginia Cavaliers opened their 2026-2027 campaign against Drexel on Tuesday evening, leaving John Paul Jones Arena as victors in convincing fashion. Although Ryan Odom admitted to the team being sloppy at times, especially early on in the second half, it was an overall dominant effort from the ‘Hoos and one that should have filled every fan with excitement for the upcoming season.