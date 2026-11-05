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Anthropic Launches Personal Finance in Claude for US Beta Users
By Luisa Crawford,6 days ago
Anthropic has announced the launch of Personal Finance in Claude, a new feature designed to simplify financial management by enabling users to securely connect their bank and card accounts and ask natural-language questions about their finances. The feature, which began rolling out in beta on November 5, 2026, is available to Pro, Max, and Ultra plan subscribers in the United States.