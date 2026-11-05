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Jasper Chamber expands annual President’s Community Excellence Award; Names first youth recipient
By Matthew Crane,6 days ago
Phil Mundy went through a myriad of emotions at his table near the stage in the dance hall of the Calumet on Wednesday afternoon at the annual Jasper Chamber of Commerce Luncheon as his friends began celebrating him. Similarly, a few moments later, Maleah Dearing’s 18-year-old expressions belied teenage realization,...