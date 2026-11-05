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Maverick County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 Board of Directors Locked Out from Using District Facility Amid Financial Crisis and Leadership Turmoil
6 days ago
The Maverick County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 is currently facing a financial crisis and embroiled in a leadership quarrel among Board members. On September 8, 2026, MCWCID No. 1 Board appointed former Board member Randy Edwards to fill the vacancy created by Board President Eduardo “Lalo” Trevino’s resignation due to personal reasons. Subsequently, the Board elected Randy Edwards as its new President, Henry Moses as Vice-President, and Juan Perez as Secretary-Treasurer on a split vote of 3-2.