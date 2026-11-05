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After fierce opposition, Mass. officials withdraw Quabbin water draw proposal
By Colleen HillMark Gardyna,6 days ago
BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - For months, neighbors near the Quabbin Reservoir have sounded the alarm over a plan to pump millions of more gallons of water out east. Now those concerns are finally being heard. The Massachusetts Water Resources Commission is hitting the reset button on a controversial study that would have changed how we protect our local water source.
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