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Road closure planned for State Road 145 in Dubois County
By Local Sources,6 days ago
The Indiana Department of Transportation plans to close State Road 145 near Birdseye starting around Thursday, November 12. Crews will begin a daily road closure between Carlisle Road and Conservation Club Road 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays. The closure will allow for two culvert replacement projects. Work is expected to take a week to complete, depending on the weather.