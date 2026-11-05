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Learn Wellness Assessment Tools at Stewart Memorial’s Nov. 12 Lunch & Learn; Register by Friday
By Miles Brewer,6 days ago
Registration is due tomorrow (Friday) for a Lunch and Learn event with Stewart Memorial Hospital and Clinics. Stewart Memorial invites the public to its “Harvest Your Health: Reap the Benefits of Wellness Assessments” presentation next Thursday, Nov. 12. This will be the final installment of Stewart Memorial’s 2026 Lunch Connections series. Attendees next Thursday can expect to learn about wellness assessment tools available through Stewart Memorial. The three presenters will be ARNP Mandy Buse, registered dietitian and RN Casey Wetter, and radiology director Bob Peterson. They will be serving red pepper gouda soup, ham and cheese sliders, and apple crisp. This midday event will begin at noon in the Stewart Memorial Conference Center at Stewart Memorial Community Hospital in Lake City, 1301 W Main St. A $10 entry fee will be taken at the door. Contact Rachel Judisch at 712-464-4247 or email rjudisch@stewartmemorial.org to register. A registration link is also included with this story on our website at 1380kcim.com.