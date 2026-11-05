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9 Romance Shows Better Than ‘Off Campus’
By Jiminna Shillingford,6 days ago
Romance television has always been one of the most beloved genres on TV — one that offers a plethora of swoon-worthy stories filled with passionate relationships, heartbreaking betrayals, and complicated emotional journeys. Among the finest of the genre is the recently released book-to-screen adaptation Off Campus. The Prime Video series is truly masterful with its delivery of a genuinely entertaining college romance filled with all the favored tropes, but even with how great it is, there are quite a few series that stand as simply better.