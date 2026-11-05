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Charges Expected Against Man Suspected of Sexually Assaulting Girls
By Contributing Editor,6 days ago
Felony charges were expected to be filed Friday against a 23-year-old Murrieta man suspected of sexually assaulting two girls. Reece Thomas Kennedy was arrested and booked into the Byrd Detention Center Wednesday on suspicion of forcible rape, forced oral copulation, unlawful intercourse of an underage person and contacting a minor with intent to commit a felony.