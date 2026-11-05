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Lawyers, advocates working with Minnesotans detained during the surge convene at fall forum
By Nina MoiniAleesa Kuznetsov,5 days ago
ListenLawyers, advocates working with Minnesotans detained during the surge convene at fall forum. The most recent data from the Deportation Data Project shows more than 2,300 non-citizens who were arrested in Minnesota during the federal immigration enforcement operation this winter were deported or left the country. Immigration lawyers and advocates...
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