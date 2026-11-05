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Moorhead attorneys who represented Nicole Mitchell in her burglary trial share their thoughts on her Woodbury City Council win
By Austin Erickson,4 days ago
MINNESOTA (KFGO) – Attorneys who represented Nicole Mitchell in her Detroit Lakes burglary trial react to the former state senator winning a City Council seat in Woodbury, Minnesota. Mitchell was convicted in September 2025 of breaking into her stepmother’s home while she was sleeping. She won one of two...