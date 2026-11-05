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Betty Wold Johnson Foundation Commits Additional $500,000 to Expand Girls Flag Football Opportunities
By Jerry Milani,6 days ago
The New York Jets and the Betty Wold Johnson Foundation today announced a major expansion of the Jets ECAC Women’s Flag Football League, which will grow from 15 participating schools in 2026 to 29 schools in 2027. Made possible by an additional $500,000 commitment from the Betty Wold Johnson Foundation, this latest investment builds on the Foundation’s $1 million founding grant in 2025, bringing its total support of the league to $1.5 million. The expansion reinforces a shared commitment to increasing opportunities for female athletes and strengthening one of the nation’s most comprehensive and sustainable pathways for women’s flag football.