undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Secretary of State lays out recount process as several midterm races end in razor-thin margins
By Nina MoiniAlanna Elder,6 days ago
ListenSecretary of State lays out recount process as several midterm races end in razor-thin margins. But the 1st District is not the only race that’s likely going to a recount. There are three other races for the state Legislature that are within a margin of less than a tenth of a percent, including one in Moorhead split by just four votes.